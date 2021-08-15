High Country Conservation Center to host electric vehicle workshop

The High Country Conservation Center will host a free workshop on electric vehicle programs and incentives for businesses this week.

The workshop will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, via Zoom. Registration is required and can be found on the conservation center’s website .

The workshop plans to answer questions about the current state of electric vehicles in Colorado as well as the programs, grants and incentives that exist for businesses.

Representatives from the conservation center, Xcel Energy and Clean Energy Economy for the Region will be available to answer questions at the workshop.