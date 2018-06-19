High Country Conservation Center to host free energy efficiency workshop

The High Country Conservation Center will be holding a free DIY energy efficiency workshop on Thursday, June 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Summit County Community & Senior Center at 83 Nancy's Place in Frisco. All attendees will receive a free energy efficiency kit valued at $30, plus a code for $20 off a home energy assessment.

This free workshop will outline easy and inexpensive ways to make homes more efficient to save money and reduce carbon pollution. Several topics to be covered include: caulking windows and doors, replacing weather stripping, changing a faucet aerator or showerhead, and installing a programmable thermostat.

"There's no need to be afraid of the caulk gun," said Jess Hoover, HC3 Energy Programs Manager. "We'll teach you what to look for and how to fix those problem areas."

Prospective attendees are encouraged to call or email Jess Hoover to RSVP at 970-668-5703 or jess@highcountryconservation.org.