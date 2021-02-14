High Country Conservation center to host ’pandemic edition’ of Party for the Planet

The High Country Conservation Center is hosting a free watch party for its Party for the Planet event this year.

Party for the Planet, the center’s largest annual fundraiser, will be held virtually this year. The group invites community members to tune into a livestream highlighting Summit County’s environmental champions. The party will include an online silent auction along with party packs featuring locally-crafted beer. Funds raised during the event help to support the center’s local programs in climate action, waste reduction, energy efficiency, water conservation and sustainable food.

“Every day brings more urgency to address climate action,” said Jennifer Schenk, executive director of the conservation center, in a news release. “HC3’s work does just that, right here in Summit County. By supporting our Party for the Planet event, you support all of HC3’s community work.”

During the watch party, the conservation center will announce the winners of the 2021 Green Scene Awards, which are given annually to individuals and businesses in three categories: the Tim McClure Individual Achievement Award, Outstanding Sustainability Volunteer, and Sustainable Business Champion. The event will also highlight the center’s programs and partners.

The conservation center is encouraging community members to pre-purchase party packs, which include special edition stainless steel pints, local beer and two-for-one punch cards valid at local breweries. The packs are available as a single for $50 or as a double for $100 and can be purchased at HighCountryConservation.org. The online auction opens Friday, Feb. 26 and closes at 8 p.m. Friday, March 5. The auction will include skis, outdoor gear, wellness packages and ski passes, among other items.

Throughout March, local breweries will also feature a special tap with $1 of each sale going to benefit the conservation center. Participating breweries include Angry James Brewing Co., The Bakers’ Brewery, HighSide Brewing, Outer Range Brewing Co. and Pug Ryan’s Brewery.

Visit HighCountryConservation.org to RSVP for the event.