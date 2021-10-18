High Country Conservation Center to offer free pumpkin composting

The High Country Conservation Center will offer free pumpkin composting from Oct. 30 to Nov. 14 at the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne Recycling centers.

There will be clearly marked pumpkin composting bins next to the normal food scrap recycling containers. The center asks that any candles, artificial lighting, paint, glitter or other decorations be removed before composting.

Pumpkins will be taken to the Summit County Resource Allocation Park, where they will be mixed with food waste and other composting materials.