High Country Conservation to hold 29th annual Tim McClure Benefit

What: The 29th annual Tim McClure Benefit, hosted by High Country Conservation Center.

When: Friday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree Breckenridge Hotel, 550 Village Rd, Breckenridge, CO 80424.

Tickets: $35 in advance and $40 at the door; VIP tickets are $60 and can be purchased at HighCountryConservation.org or by calling 970-668-5703.

The High Country Conservation Center will hold its largest fundraiser of the year with the 29th annual Tim McClure Benefit this Friday, Feb. 23. The event is held in memory of Tim McClure, a conservation pioneer who began Summit's first recycling program back in 1976. McClure was tragically killed in an avalanche in 1985, and the benefit is held to honor his legacy as well as to recognize the conservation efforts of local community members and businesses with the presentation of the Green Scene Awards.

Tickets for the event will include free appetizers, live music and belly dancing, as well as beer, wine and spirit samplings from local breweries and distilleries including Angry James Brewery, Bakers' Brewery, Broken Compass Brewery, Dillon Dam Brewery, Pug Ryan's, and Breckenridge Distillery. Attendees will also be able to participate in one of the county's largest silent auctions.

HC3 dxecutive director Jennifer Schenk said that the benefit is meant to celebrate Tim McClure's legacy and keep it alive by promoting conservation and sustainability efforts in Summit.

"Tim McClure was into recycling before recycling was cool," Schenk said. "The benefit celebrates his conservation efforts, and it is a really fun, laid-back event. It also raises money that we use the entire year to fund all our programs."

