Hiker who died on Quandary identified as 67-year-old David Law

A male hiker who died last week while hiking Quandary Peak in Summit County has been identified. County coroner Regan Wood identified the man as 67-year-old David Law, and his death was caused by acute heart failure due to coronary heart disease.

An obituary listed by Monarch Society funeral home said that Law was a Casper, Wyoming resident who went to the University of North Dakota and was a consulting geologist until his death. Law loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and gardening. Law is survived by his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth of Denver; his son, William Michael of San Francisco, California; his sister, Ruth Hahn of Fargo, North Dakota; and two brothers, Eugene Law of Ventura, California and James Law of Cooperstown, North Dakota. David was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Law.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Laura Law Memorial Fund, through Casper College Foundation of Wyoming at CasperCollegeFoundation.org/giving/give-now/. ­­