History, theater groups receive Colorado Humanities grants

Colorado Humanities — a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Library of Congress Center for the Book, the Smithsonian Institution and Motheread — has awarded a total of $725,114 in grants to 79 organizations out of more than 100 applicants. According to a news release, three local nonprofits were recipients.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance received $16,000, the Lake Dillon Foundation for the Performing Arts received $18,000, and the Summit Historical Society received $2,600.

Grant funds were provided as part of the American Rescue Plan to support the recovery of arts and culture organizations. To learn more, visit ColoradoHumanities.org or call 303-894-7951.