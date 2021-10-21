History, theater groups receive Colorado Humanities grants
Colorado Humanities — a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Library of Congress Center for the Book, the Smithsonian Institution and Motheread — has awarded a total of $725,114 in grants to 79 organizations out of more than 100 applicants. According to a news release, three local nonprofits were recipients.
The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance received $16,000, the Lake Dillon Foundation for the Performing Arts received $18,000, and the Summit Historical Society received $2,600.
Grant funds were provided as part of the American Rescue Plan to support the recovery of arts and culture organizations. To learn more, visit ColoradoHumanities.org or call 303-894-7951.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.