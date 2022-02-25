Homes needed for 2022 Parade of Homes

Mark Nunn, from left, Peter Schmidt, Brian Balok, Linda Miller, Jeanne Bistranin, Marilyn Hogan, Blake Nudell and Paul Camillo stand with a check donated to The Summit Foundation in 2021. The Parade of Homes raised $15,850 for the nonprofit.

Summit County Builders Association/Courtesy photo

Each year, the Summit County Builders Association and The Summit Foundation together host a tour that shows off some of the remodeled and newly built homes in the county. In preparation for this year’s event, the Summit County Builders Association is seeking homes to participate.

According to a news release from the association, participating properties can be a new home, remodeled home, spec home, multifamily or resale home. Homes must have a certificate of occupancy as of September 2019 to be eligible.

This year’s event will take place Sept. 17-18 and again Sept. 24-25. Each year, the event supports the community with partial proceeds benefiting The Summit Foundation.

The release states that interested homeowners should contact the association’s executive officer, Marilyn Hogan, by March 4 at 970-668-6013 or info@summitcountybuilders.org .