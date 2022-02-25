Homes needed for 2022 Parade of Homes
Each year, the Summit County Builders Association and The Summit Foundation together host a tour that shows off some of the remodeled and newly built homes in the county. In preparation for this year’s event, the Summit County Builders Association is seeking homes to participate.
According to a news release from the association, participating properties can be a new home, remodeled home, spec home, multifamily or resale home. Homes must have a certificate of occupancy as of September 2019 to be eligible.
This year’s event will take place Sept. 17-18 and again Sept. 24-25. Each year, the event supports the community with partial proceeds benefiting The Summit Foundation.
The release states that interested homeowners should contact the association’s executive officer, Marilyn Hogan, by March 4 at 970-668-6013 or info@summitcountybuilders.org.
