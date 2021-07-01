Hospital to host Flight for Life reflection ceremony Friday

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center will be holding a reflection ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, to remember Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany and honor the heroism of everyone involved in the events of the helicopter crash six years ago.

Mahany died July 3, 2015, when his helicopter crashed into the hospital’s parking lot moments after taking off. Crew members Dave Repsher and Matt Bowes were on the helicopter and survived the crash.

The ceremony will be held at Flight for Life Mahany Heroes Park on the hospital campus.