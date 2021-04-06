House of Vibes coffee shop opens in Silverthorne

House of Vibes, pictured Tuesday, April 6, is a new coffee shop in Silverthorne.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

House of Vibes, a new coffee shop in Silverthorne, is full of not only coffee but also trinkets like insects in resin, crystals and plants.

Co-owner Zack Turner said the High Country Healing dispensary previously used the space for medical marijuana sales, but as sales declined, the owners decided to turn the space into a coffee shop. Turner, Joe Pepe and Nick Brown opened House of Vibes on March 1.

“We were thinking about a hospitality lounge, like a smoking cafe,” Turner said. “Silverthorne didn’t pass that, but we also agreed that it would be more fun to just have a coffee shop. Joe Pepe and I are both big into curiosities, so we saw a niche market in town for this type of thing where you can’t really get these items too many other places. So we wanted to open up a space for people to come and hang out and find something that they might not have known they were looking for.”

Turner explained that the curiosities in the shop can be anything from scrolls to a fake gerbil in a jar to metaphysical items like tarot cards.

The coffee in House of Vibes is roasted by Turner’s brother’s coffee company, Little River Coffee Co. in Tennessee. A Costa Rican light roast bean is used as well as a dark roast from Papua New Guinea. Turner explained that the shop’s dark roast is peaberry bean, which is a small coffee bean known for its higher caffeine content. In addition to drip coffee, House of Vibes serves classic espresso drinks like lattes, Americanos and cappuccinos as well as tea drinks like chai and rishi matcha.

As for food, Turner said he wanted to bring another Appalachian touch by bringing biscuits to town so customers can build their own biscuit with eggs, cheese and sausage, pulled bacon or vegan chorizo sausage. He said he is starting small with food options but is working on expanding the menu.

Eventually, Turner said he wants to offer other food options like hummus plates, charcuterie and pastries. Small events could also be hosted in the shop down the line.

Samantha Flores — who works as a barista at House of Vibes as well as other coffee shops around the county, including Blue Moon Bakery — said she likes the unique atmosphere House of Vibes offers.

“We’re a little bit more off the beaten path, I would say. We have a lot of curiosities in here, which I really like, and I feel like it’s just got a more upbeat feel to it,” Flores said. “I feel like a lot of people like to come work in here, and I think it’s really cool that they’re enjoying our space.”

House of Vibes is at 191 Blue River Parkway, Suite 103, in Silverthorne. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Prices range from $2.25 for a doppio and $2.50 for an 8-ounce drip coffee to $6.25 for a 16-ounce mocha. Biscuits with fillings are $6.50.