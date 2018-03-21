Housing Authority to soon take applications for 2nd round of Blue 52 workforce housing
March 21, 2018
The Summit County Housing Authority has announced it will soon be accepting applications for the second phase of Blue 52, a new workforce neighborhood South of Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge.
The opening of the application-submission period is scheduled to coincide with the 2018 release of Area Median Income, according to a news release announcing details of the application process, with the application period going from mid-April until mid-May.
According to Laurie Best of the Breckenridge Planning Department, the AMI is expected to increase this year, which would allow more locals to qualify for these homes.
The sales team is also expecting demand for these homes to exceed supply and will use have a lottery system to determine who will be awarded contracts.
"We understand just how important this is to local homebuyers, and it is our goal to keep the process as fair and transparent as possible," said Sinjin McNicholl of the Blue 52 sales team, in the release.
For more about the Blue 52 workforce neighborhood, go to Blue52Breckenridge.com. To speak to a sales representative or for regular updates on the project, email SalesTeam@Blue52Breckenridge.com. For details about Breckenridge's Workforce Housing Program, TownofBreckenridge.com.
Recommended Stories For You
These homes will be deed-restricted, and buyers must work 30 hours a week or more in Summit County to qualify. Some of homes will be income restricted, which may increase with the new 2018 AMI release.
"One of our most popular floor plans in the first phase was the two-bedroom with a one-car garage, and there were only two of these homes in the first phase," said Leah Canfield of the sales team. "In phase two, there will be 19 homes with this floorplan, ranging in price from $378,000-$415,000, depending on the unit style."
Trending In: Local
- Summit County senior center lowers age requirement from 55 to 50 in effort to increase membership
- Former students will hold benefit recital for cherished Summit County dance instructor stricken by cancer, stroke
- Skier killed in tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified by coroner
- Frisco Bay Marina’s ‘Big Dig’ would dredge tons of soil to extend boating season, make way for bigger vessels
- Free workshop in Frisco to focus on business development
Trending Sitewide
- Frisco residents resist ballot measure that would authorize workforce housing on “pocket park”
- Prominent climate scientist predicts Summit County’s climate in 2050. It might not be what you expect
- In Summit County, vacation rentals often, but not always, more profitable than long-term leasing
- New parking garage comes with plans to better manage traffic in downtown Breckenridge
- Crepes a la Cart’s second location eases pressure on one of Breckenridge’s longest, most prohibitive lines