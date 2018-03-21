Housing Authority to soon take applications for 2nd round of Blue 52 workforce housing

The Summit County Housing Authority has announced it will soon be accepting applications for the second phase of Blue 52, a new workforce neighborhood South of Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge.

The opening of the application-submission period is scheduled to coincide with the 2018 release of Area Median Income, according to a news release announcing details of the application process, with the application period going from mid-April until mid-May.

According to Laurie Best of the Breckenridge Planning Department, the AMI is expected to increase this year, which would allow more locals to qualify for these homes.

The sales team is also expecting demand for these homes to exceed supply and will use have a lottery system to determine who will be awarded contracts.

"We understand just how important this is to local homebuyers, and it is our goal to keep the process as fair and transparent as possible," said Sinjin McNicholl of the Blue 52 sales team, in the release.

For more about the Blue 52 workforce neighborhood, go to Blue52Breckenridge.com. To speak to a sales representative or for regular updates on the project, email SalesTeam@Blue52Breckenridge.com. For details about Breckenridge's Workforce Housing Program, TownofBreckenridge.com.

These homes will be deed-restricted, and buyers must work 30 hours a week or more in Summit County to qualify. Some of homes will be income restricted, which may increase with the new 2018 AMI release.

"One of our most popular floor plans in the first phase was the two-bedroom with a one-car garage, and there were only two of these homes in the first phase," said Leah Canfield of the sales team. "In phase two, there will be 19 homes with this floorplan, ranging in price from $378,000-$415,000, depending on the unit style."