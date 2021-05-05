Housing survey aims to gather data about property owners

In response to the town of Breckenridge’s suggested short-term rental moratorium, a group of community members and local officials created a coalition at the beginning of March to find housing solutions for the workforce.

Part of the coalition’s mission is to gather information about how property owners, particularly second-home owners, use their property. To do this, the coalition launched a survey April 16, which has garnered nearly 3,000 responses. The deadline to take the survey is 5 p.m. Friday, May 7.

The group was started by Toby Babich, president and CEO of Breckenridge Resort Managers and president of the Vacation Rental Management Association. Other group members include Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue and Summit Realtors Executive Director Sarah Thorsteinson.

“We just want to know how property is used and get a sense from the second-home community about what they are willing to use their property for,” Thorsteinson said, while clarifying that the survey is not intended to find unpermitted rental properties.

When the survey ends, results will be shared with the towns and county as well as other organizations and stakeholders.

To take the survey, visit SurveyMonkey.com/r/g8cpjc2 .