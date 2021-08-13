How and when to get tested for COVID-19 in Summit County

The delta variant is becoming so prominent in Summit County that some county and town governments are starting to implement mask requirements in government buildings. To maintain accurate data and mitigate the risk of the virus, officials are encouraging individuals to get tested if they’ve been exposed to the virus, if they have flu-like symptoms or if they’ve recently been within congregate settings, even if they are vaccinated.

There are still multiple ways individuals can access testing in Summit County:

Summit Community Care Clinic, 360 Peak One Dr., Frisco: Existing patients can call 970-668-4040 to make an appointment

Mako Medical Community Testing Site, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco: Daily testing with no appointment needed

Binax At-Home Rapid COVID-19 tests: Provided to eligible individuals by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment or for-purchase at various pharmacies

Those who test positive using at-home tests should report their results to Summit County’s Public Health Department by calling 970-668-9161.

For more information on testing, go to SummitCountyCo.gov/testing .