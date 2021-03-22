How to celebrate Goodness Grows week in Summit County
Summit County Youth and Breckenridge Christian Ministries kicked off Goodness Grows week on Sunday, asking residents to complete 10 acts of kindness throughout the week.
Each day has a theme, as listed below:
- Treat ’em Tuesday: Treat first responders, teachers, librarians, grocery employees, bus drivers, coaches, ticket scanners and nurses with a special, store-bought treat.
- Wish it Wednesday: Come up with your own act of kindness.
- Thank-You Thursday: Write a note of thanks to a teacher, friend or family member.
- Fill Up the Food Bank Friday: Drop off food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Breckenridge Christian Ministries, 103 Sawmill Road, Breckenridge. Needed items include cereal, pasta, canned tomatoes, peanut butter, mac and cheese, tuna, pasta sauce, beans, soup, canned corn, granola bars and snacks for kids at school. Empty egg cartons and reusable shopping bags also will be accepted.
- Shout Out Saturday: Connect with a friend or family member via text, phone call or FaceTime.
