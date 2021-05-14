How to get news alerts from the Summit Daily

The Summit Daily News distributes its articles in a number of ways, including desktop notifications and daily news emails. To sign up, follow the instructions below.

How to sign up for desktop notifications:

The notifications pop up in the corner of readers’ computer screens with the latest news. These notifications are a quick way to get the word out about the day’s top stories.

On SummitDaily.com, click the bell icon in the bottom right corner of the webpage.

In the box that pops up, click the “profile” tab, and sign into Viafora or sign up for an account.

Once you’re signed in, click the gear icon to go to your settings in the console.

Scroll down to “Follow & Reply Notifications,” and toggle on the “Browser push notifications” tab.

Summit Daily typically sends two notifications per day but will send more if there is breaking news. If you see a notification pop up with a topic you’re interested in, you can click the notification and be taken to the article. If you aren’t interested, you can ignore the notification and it will disappear.

If you have trouble with your Viafora account, contact webhelp@cmnm.org .





How to sign up for emails

Readers who prefer email communication can sign up at SummitDaily.com/newsletter , where they can select emails on various topics, including breaking news, obituaries, events and more.

The daily newsletter includes the top headlines and article links curated by Summit Daily editors. The daily newsletter subscription also includes breaking news alerts, which are sent by email a few times each month for major news events.

Have feedback or questions? Email Taylor Sienkiewicz at tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com.