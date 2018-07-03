How to keep your pup safe from fireworks — even if you’re not likely to hear any in Summit

Even though there are fire bans in Summit County and much of the rest of the state, some people won't heed those warnings. For the many dog owners in Summit County, it is smart to be prepared if a miscreant's random firework goes off and sets off panic attacks for the pups. The following is a list of suggestion compiled by the ASPCA on how to help keep your animals safe and calm if they hear something that upsets them:

Something as simple as turning on some soft music and moving your pet into an interior room with no windows can be helpful.

An anxiety vest may work in some cases — if you don't have one, try a snugly fitting t-shirt.

If you know of a vet-prescribed medication that works to calm anxiety, use it. Otherwise, take a shot at what topical and herbal remedies are available at the local pet store — just don't rely on it as not all remedies work for all animals.

Feline parents – while noise phobias are not as common in cats, they can and do happen. Fortunately, cats tend to hide when frightened. Checking in on your cats, having some quiet music on and keeping them indoors during the height of the fireworks is always a good idea.