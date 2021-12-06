How to support Summit County nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day

On Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7, local nonprofits are hoping to tap into the generous spirit of the community.

In 2020, Colorado Gives Day raised more than $50 million across Colorado, and in Summit County, fundraising jumped up 66% compared with 2019, setting an all-time record. The $623,167 raised came from 2,751 donations to 49 local nonprofits. The amount exceeded the amount raised in the previous year by about $250,000.

The Summit Foundation Marketing and Events Manager Brian Balok said the organization hopes to keep the momentum going this year as the local champion for Colorado Gives Day.

“Last year was a bit unique since it was straight off of COVID, so people were definitely more willing to support the community and show the support for donations,” Balok said last week. “If we can meet that $600,000 or even exceed it, that would be awesome. … Keep raising that bar is really where we want to go.”

Those who scheduled a donation in advance or make one the day of will take advantage of the foundation’s $50,000 match.

Donate at ColoradoGives.org .