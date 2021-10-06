I-70 westbound closed at Loveland Pass after fatal crash, eastbound lanes reopen

One of CDOT's traffic cameras captures a photo of the crash on westbound I-70 near Silverthorne.

10:51 a.m. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis reported that the driver of the semitractor-trailer that crashed and caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 5, was declared deceased on scene.

Colorado State Patrol received a report of a crash at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday night on westbound Interstate 70 east of Silverthorne. Lewis said there were five vehicles involved in the crash, including the semitractor-trailer, but the other four vehicles were in a construction zone.

“I believe they were all parked during the crash,” Lewis said.

The driver was a 43-year-old man from California and was driving in the far left lane. The two lanes to his right were closed for construction. Lewis said the vehicle lost control and collided with the four other parked vehicles in the construction zone, and it caught fire as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Lewis said he has not yet heard any other injuries reported and said the incident is still under investigation.

Eastbound lanes on I-70 reopened to traffic at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, after being closed for safety reasons during crash cleanup. Lewis said westbound lanes are expected to be closed for another four to five hours.

Taylor Sienkiewicz contributed to this report.

9:23 a.m. CDOT officials are expecting Interstate 70 to remain closed in both directions for much of the day.

A semitractor-trailer crashed and caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 5, on westbound I-70 just east of Silverthorne. CDOT crews are still on scene clearing the debris and assessing the damage for repairs. The department is keeping eastbound lanes closed as a safety precaution.

Interstate 70 is currently closed in both directions between Silverthorne Exit 205 and Loveland Pass due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A detour is in place at Loveland Pass. Motorists should expect delays. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.