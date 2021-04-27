I-70 reopens following safety closures
6:11 p.m. Interstate 70 westbound lanes have reopened at Loveland Pass, according to CDOT.
5:47 p.m. Interstate 70 eastbound lanes have reopened at Silverthorne. Westbound lanes remain closed at Loveland Pass.
5:37 p.m. Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Exit 205 at Silverthorne and Loveland Pass due to multiple crashes west of the tunnel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The department did not give any estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
