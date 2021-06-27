I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon after second mudslide this weekend
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon after another mudslide from the Grizzly Creek burn scar hit the roadway Sunday afternoon, June 27.
The closure stretches from Exit 87 west of Rifle to Exit 133 at Dotsero, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Local traffic will be allowed to travel east from Rifle to Glenwood Springs.
There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
It is the second mudslide in the area in the last two days. On Saturday, June 26, a mudslide closed the interstate through the canyon for several hours.
