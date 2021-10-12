I-70 westbound closed between Exit 205 and 216 due to multiple-vehicle crash
Westbound lanes on Interstate 70 between Silverthorne Exit 205 and Exit 216 at Loveland Pass, according to a tweet sent out by the Colorado Department of Transportation at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said the closure was due to a multiple-vehicle collision. Westbound lanes will be closed “for an extended period of time,” according to CDOT’s tweet.
