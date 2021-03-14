I-70 eastbound closed at Silverthorne

Update at 2:58 p.m.: Eastbound lanes on I-70 have also been closed at Vail due to safety concerns. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Story: Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed at mile marker 205 at Silverthorne due to adverse weather conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Loveland Pass is also closed due to the conditions. There is no estimated time for either road to reopen.