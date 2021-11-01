I-70 eastbound reopens between Silverthorne and the tunnel
4:12 p.m. Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 have reopened between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass following crash cleanup, according to CDOT.
3:54 p.m. Interstate 70 eastbound has been closed between Exit 205 at Silverthorne and Exit 216 at Loveland Pass due to a multivehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
