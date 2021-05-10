I-70 westbound reopens at Eisenhower Tunnel

10:55 a.m. Interstate 70 westbound lanes have reopened at the Eisenhower Tunnel.

10 a.m. Interstate 70 westbound lanes have reopened at the Vail Pass summit. There is another westbound closure at Loveland Pass due to a crash.

9:10 a.m. The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel because of a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The westbound lanes are also closed at the Vail Pass summit due to a crash.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen in either section. Passenger vehicle traction laws are in place throughout the area.

Summit County is currently under a winter storm warming, with 4-6 inches of snow expected by Tuesday morning.