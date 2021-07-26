I-70 westbound reopened following crash
4:45 p.m. Westbound lanes on I-70 have been reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Original story:
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at milepost 190 west of Copper Mountain due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
