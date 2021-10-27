If you received a Moderna or J&J vaccine, you might be eligible for your booster shot

According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, those who received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are at a higher risk for COVID-19 can now receive their booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who are 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities and those ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions — plus those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live — get the Moderna booster. Those who originally got the Moderna vaccine should wait at least six months after their second dose before receiving a booster.

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer booster shots were approved in September.

The CDC also recently authorized the “mix and match” of booster doses, meaning people can get a different type of vaccine for their boosters than their original dose.

For more information on booster doses, visit COVID19.Colorado.gov/vaccine-booster-eligibility .