Improve your public speaking skills at Summit County’s new Tenmile Toastmasters club

Summit County is getting its own chapter of Toastmasters International , a global nonprofit that is dedicated to helping individuals improve their public speaking and leadership skills.

Called Tenmile Toastmasters, the local chapter’s founder is Drew Roberts, a Wisconsin native who moved to Breckenridge last year to attend Colorado Mountain College.

According to a release from the new club, Roberts has a goal of starting a new nonprofit and decided to attend Aspen’s chapter of Toastmasters to prime his public speaking skills. It was then that he decided Summit County needed its own chapter.

Tenmile Toastmasters will host its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the South Branch Library in Breckenridge. The first meeting is free to attend and will provide potential club members with more information on how it works. The new member fee is $20, and the club also charges prorated bi-annual fees of $45.

The club will meet once a month for one hour, and club members can attend in person or virtually. Ages 18 and up are eligible to attend.

For more information about the club, visit Facebook.com/TenmileToastmasters or email tenmiletoastmasters@gmail.com .