Individuals over the age of 50 can get a 2nd booster shot at Summit County clinics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing individuals ages 50 and older to get a fourth shot and those who are immunocompromised to get a fifth shot. Community members can get a vaccine at one of Summit County’s clinics over the next few months, with the first opportunity Friday, April 1.

A news release from the county stated that those who are eligible can now receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as long as at least four months has passed since their last dose. Vaccine providers are already authorized to administer these doses.

The CDC has also approved a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago.

This month, there will be clinics held in Summit County on April 1, April 14-17 and April 26-27. The clinics will be held on Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s vaccine bus, which will be parked outside the Medical Office Building at 360 Peak One Drive in Frisco. The April 1 clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all other clinics will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bus will be back in Summit County from May 13-15 and May 24-26, returning again from June 10-12 and June 21-23.

Both walk-ups and appointments are allowed. For more information, visit the county’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/1423/scheduling-vaccinations .