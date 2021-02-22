Interfaith Council to host virtual book discussion on ’Healing the Heart of Democracy’

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is hosting a four-week virtual book discussion on Parker Palmer’s “Healing the Heart of Democracy.”

According to the council, the book is nonpartisan and seeks to lead readers through the deep roots of American democracy. All are welcome to participate in the virtual discussions, which the council hopes will help to bring a sense of unity to the community. Participants can register at the interfaith council’s website, SummitCOInterfaith.org .

The virtual group will meet Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. beginning March 9. Copies of the book can be purchased online or at Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco.