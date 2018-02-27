Jeff Bucholtz and Janelle Melendrez of We End Violence to host violence prevention talks in Breckenridge
February 27, 2018
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and Summit County Advocates for Victims of Assault will be hosting pair of nationally recognized speakers on Friday, March 2 for what's billed as a timely and important set of presentations on violence prevention.
Jeff Bucholtz and Janelle Melendrez of We End Violence, a national violence prevention and advocacy organization, will seek to empower local professionals and the entire Summit County community to stand up to sexual and domestic violence through their interactive programs, "Together We Can: End Gender-based Violence" and "From Bias to Inclusion."
Both events will be held back-to-back on Friday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center and South Branch Library at 103 S. Harris St. Both sessions are free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.
"Although Summit County is rich with natural and recreational resources, our patients experiencing violence still suffer from the short- and long-term effects of violence: exacerbation of chronic illness, heart disease, pain, increased infection risk, substance abuse, obesity and mental illness," St. Anthony said in a news release. "Bucholtz and Melendrez will use their presentations to address why violence happens in a format that is both interactive and demonstrated to help people explore how they can prevent violence."
