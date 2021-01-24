Jeff Moore named 2020’s top-selling broker in Summit County

Slifer Smith & Frampton real estate broker Jeff Moore was named top-selling agent in Summit County for 2020.

Photo from Slifer Smith & Frampton

Jeff Moore, a real estate agent with Slifer Smith & Frampton, was the top-selling broker in Summit County in 2020, according to a news release.

Throughout the year, Moore had 58 transactions, totaling $107 million in sales, which outdid the $63 million he sold in 2019. Moore has worked in Summit County for 27 years and serves as the vice president and managing broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton.

Throughout his career, Moore has sold high-profile developments in the area, including the Reserve at Frisco, Main Street Junction, Crystal Peak Lodge, One Ski Hill Place and the Shores at Breckenridge, according to the release.