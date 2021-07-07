Jeff Moore, Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate win awards

Jeff Moore, real estate broker with Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate, earned recognition from RealTrends in July.

Photo from Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate

Both Jeff Moore and Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate recently won awards from RealTrends, a real estate organization based in Castle Rock.

According to a news release, the firm was recently named to RealTrends’ The Thousand list which recognizes top sales professionals in the United States. According to the release, the list is produced in partnership with The Wall Street Journal. The firm ranked 69 in the 500 largest companies by sales volume. In 2020, the firm did over $3.4 million in sales, which was a 53% increase from 2019.

Jeff Moore, real estate broker with Slifer Smith and Frampton, was also recognized by RealTrends. According to the release, Moore joined the company 17 years ago and has worked in Summit County’s real estate industry for 23 years.

Moore was included in America’s Best Real Estate Professionals and was ranked 170 in the United States and ninth in Colorado. The release says there are more than 26,000 real estate brokers in the state and that those ranked on the list are among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in the country.