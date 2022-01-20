Jill Turner moves into new role at Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties
Jill Turner is now the business development coordinator at Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and is launching an internal program as she enters her new role.
Called Business Building 360, the program is a weekly roundtable discussion, organized and moderated by Turner, and each week brings a new topic, an educational speaker and an inspirational book of the quarter, including individualized promotions and enhancements, according to a news release from the organization.
Turner also will continue to work as a real estate agent.
