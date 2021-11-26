John Norris of Norris Design earns industry recognition

John Norris, right, stands with Chip Crawford at the Council of Fellows of the American Society of Landscape Architect's investiture ceremony Sunday, Nov. 21. Crawford is also involved in the council.

Norris Design/Courtesy photo

John Norris of Norris Design was inducted into the Council of Fellows of the American Society of Landscape Architects on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Norris was nominated in the leadership and management category by the American Society of Landscape Architects’ Colorado chapter. Not only did the organization induct him and 34 other members, but it also recognized him for his contributions to his alma mater, Kansas State University. The induction recognizes individuals “for their exceptional contributions to the landscape architecture profession and society at large” and is considered to be one of the organization’s highest honors, according to a news release .

Norris helped found Norris Design in 1985, and now the company has locations in Denver, Frisco and Fort Collins as well as Austin and Dallas, Texas; and Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. According to a news release, the company is a national planning, landscape architecture and branding firm.