Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered again following 11-day halt

After halting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Friday that vaccine providers can continue administering the single-dose to Coloradans.

On April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended vaccine providers stop administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until more research could be done following six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

Now, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine “is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19” and “that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” according to a press release .

The severe effects are more likely to occur in women younger than 50, and are rare, with seven cases identified out of more than 1 million people in that group who have received the vaccine. The release went on to say that the chance of these side effects occurring is “very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.”

Read more about the risk of side effects at FDA.gov .