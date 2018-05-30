June’s First Friday to kick off annual Cycle Silverthorne Month

After making the first Friday of every month a reason to celebrate what's special about the community, Silverthorne will recognize Cycle Silverthorne Month in June, and the town is inviting residents and visitors alike to ride their bikes to the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center for an evening of outdoor festivities from 4-7 p.m. Friday.

There will be food and alcohol for sale, and live music with Shaky Hand String Band, as well as bike-themed vendors, art projects and activities. Rumor has it, there will even be an adult big-wheel relay race, according to the town. Also, Wish for Wheels will be on-site building bicycles for 25 children.

Additionally, the event will serve as the kickoff for the annual bike bingo competition. Folks can pick up a bingo card and ride their bike to each location on the card throughout the month to collect stamps and complete a bingo for prizes.

For more, follow the town at Facebook.com/SilverthorneCO or go to Silverthorne.org.