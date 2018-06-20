Jury deliberating Taft Conlin skier death case against Vail Resorts

11. What are the total punitive damages you choose to award?

10. Is the plaintiff entitled to punitive damages?

9. What are the plaintiff’s total non-economic damages?

8. What percentage of fault was Vail Resorts’ and what percentage was Taft Conlin’s?

7. Was Taft Conlin’s negligence a cause of his death?

5. Have the plaintiffs suffered damages by Taft Conlin’s death?

4. Was Vail Resorts in violation of its statutory duty?

3. Did Vail Resorts, by closing Prima Cornice’s upper gate and leaving Prima Cornice’s lower gate open, violate the Colorado Skier Safety Act?

2. When the Prima Cornice upper gate was closed, was the lower gate an identified entrance?

1. Was the portion of Prima Cornice trail that Taft Conlin accessed closed to the public?

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that in-bounds avalanches are an inherent risk in skiing, which is why this was a negligence case and not a wrongful death case, District Court Judge Fred Gannett ruled.

Hugh Gottschalk, attorney for Vail Resorts, asserts that the ski company did not break that law or any other and that 13-year-old Taft was at fault in his own death by climbing above Prima Cornice’s lower gate into an area they insist was closed.

Jim Heckbert, attorney for Taft Conlin’s parents, Dr. Louise Ingalls and Dr. Stephen Conlin, asserts that Vail Resorts was negligent and broke the law — Colorado’s Skier Safety Act — by the way ski patrollers closed part of Prima Cornice, the site of an in-bounds avalanche that killed Taft on Jan. 22, 2012.

The crux of the case

After almost six years, a jury is deciding the Taft Conlin skier death case.

Either 13-year-old Taft accessed closed terrain on Vail Mountain's front-side Prima Cornice run, causing his own death, or Vail Resorts failed to properly restrict access to the terrain and that negligence caused the boy's death.

The six-person panel heard closing arguments Wednesday morning, June 20, and began deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

Vail Resorts broke the law, plaintiff said

"It violates every law of nature for parents to bury their child," said Jim Heckbert, the attorney for Taft Conlin's parents, in his closing statement.

Children grow up. The child may leave home, but the bond remains, Heckbert said.

"That is the natural order, that is the circle of life. That circle of life was broken because Vail broke the law. As a result, Taft Conlin died," Heckbert said.

The Skier Safety Act says that if a trail is closed, every identified entrance to that trail should be closed, Heckbert said.

"A trail closure must be so clear and unambiguous that a 10-year-old child can understand that it is closed," he said.

Heckbert took aim at Vail ski patrollers testifying they were unaware that skiers climbed up from the lower Prima Cornice gate. Four of the plaintiff's witnesses said they've done it and were with others when they did it, too, including a couple of coaches from Ski and Snowboard Club Vail.

"If there was anything in their backgrounds, anything bad, you would have heard about it. You didn't," Heckbert said. "For 26 years before this child died on Prima Cornice, people remember sidestepping up when the upper gate is closed."

Heckbert said by closing that upper gate, Vail Resorts intended to close a portion of the trail.

But what portion? Heckbert asked.

"The problem is that no one told the skiing public," Heckbert said.

Apparently it's a secret area that only the ski company knows, he said.

"No one knew what was open and what was closed. Whose fault is that? Vail management," Heckbert said.

The plaintiffs are asking that Vail Resorts pay damages. That's won't replace their son, Heckbert said.

However, his mother, Dr. Louise Ingalls, will have to deal with the loss of her son for approximately 28 years, his father, Dr. Stephen Conlin, for 25 years — the rest of their lives, Heckbert said.

"If you award damages, it must be an amount that makes Vail sting," Heckbert said. "We all have a moral compass about what is right and what is wrong, what is safe and what is unsafe. Vail has never taken any responsibility."

Because it's a civil case, Heckbert had to convince the jury that it was more right that wrong — a preponderance of the evidence — that the ski company violated Colorado's Skier Safety Act.

"If you find that Taft Conlin was 50 percent or more at fault, the parents lose," Heckbert said.

No, Vail Resorts did not break the law, their attorney says

Hugh Gottschalk, Vail Resorts' lead attorney, opened his final statement by acknowledging the tragedy and expressing sympathy to Taft's parents and then stated that Vail Resorts did not cause their son's death.

"Taft's accident was not caused by the conduct of Vail Resorts," Gottschalk said.

Ski patrollers left the lower Prima Cornice gate open so skiers could enjoy the 8 to 9 inches of new snow that fell that day, Gottschalk said.

Taft and one other skier climbed up, and Taft triggered an avalanche that caused his death, Gottschalk said.

Gottschalk said the Skier Safety Act says that to close a trail, it has to be closed at identifiable entrances.

"The lower gate is not an identified entrance to upper Prima Cornice," Gottschalk said.

The upper gate was closed, and so the part of Prima Cornice to which Taft climbed was closed, Gottschalk said.

"If we didn't close an identified gate, that's on Vail," Gottschalk said.

But they did, he said.

The Skier Safety Act itself also says that alpine skiing means skiing or sliding downhill, Gottschalk said.

"Nobody drew a line, nobody indicated that Taft Conlin skied there by gravity," Gottschalk said. "You have to assume that skiers are going downhill or you would have to put a four-sided box around closed areas."

As for the people who said they and others have sidestepped up Prima Cornice, that proves nothing, Gottschalk said.

"'I did that!' is not a legal reason for Vail to treat the lower gate as an identified entrance," Gottschalk said.

Gottschalk again acknowledged the tragedy, but told the jury that sympathy for Taft's parents should not play a part in their decision.

"You're not being asked to decide whether Taft Conlin was a bad kid. Anyone who has been through this trial knows that's not true. You're being asked to decide if a 13-year-old made a bad decision," Gottschalk told the jury.