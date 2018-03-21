Kaiser Permanente and the Education Foundation of the Summit present a Trivia Night fundraiser for Summit public schools

Kaiser Permanente and the Education Foundation of the Summit will be hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser for Summit public schools on Friday, March 30 from 5-9:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

Teams of eight will compete to win a $1,000 check for their favorite public school. There are only three tables left, and sponsorship levels are as follows:

Gold Sponsor: $1000 for two team tables. Includes name mentioned at event and table sign.

Silver Sponsor: $500 for one table. Includes name mentioned at event and table sign.

Single full team for $250.

Teams of 4 can also compete at balcony tables for $125. Table signs and other sponsorships available.

Recommended Stories For You

The event will also feature a silent auction for items such as a Lib Tech T Rice Pro snowboard. The Educational Foundation is seeking more items to put up for auction, as well as volunteers to help set up and conduct the event.

All funds from the event will directly benefit Summit schools. The Education Foundation uses the funds for grants like the Eileen Finkel Innovative Teaching Grant, as well as to support programs like the welding program at Summit High School.

"Thanks to support from the school district and community organizations like Education Foundation of the Summit, SHS has now quadrupled its enrollment in the Welding Program," said Oakley Van Oss, a teacher at Summit High School.

To register your team, visit http://efsummit.org/trivia-night-fundraiser/