Kaiser Permanente to host sponsorship workshops on April 10

Kaiser Permanente is hosting its second annual Sponsorship Workshops on April 10 to strengthen existing and future sponsorship relationships among community partners and other nonprofits in Eagle and Summit counties. The workshops only take place once a year and is mandatory for any community partners seeking funding in 2018, but are free and open to all nonprofits seeking sponsorship funding or strategic information on how to obtain sponsorships.

This year, the workshops will broaden focus from attaining sponsorships to evaluating the success of a sponsorship after events have concluded. Bruce Erley, President of Creative Strategies Group, will be conducting the workshop, and says past participants have found it to be incredibly useful.

"We teach them to be better in attacting sponsors," Erley said. "While it is Kaiser-specific in the information we are providing, what we heard from many last year is that the workshop elevated their game as they talked to all kinds of other sponsor partners. We will offer attendees advice on how to position and better market themselves, and how to provide better deliverables as they seek sponsorship in mountain communities."

Two workshops will be taking place on April 10, one in Eagle and one in Summit. The workshop in Eagle will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at CMC Edwards, 150 Miller Ranch Road in Edwards. The workshop in Summit will take place from 2-5 p.m. at CMC Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road in Breckenridge.