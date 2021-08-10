‘Keep your license safe:’ CDOT reminds young drivers to buckle up and drive safely

A new school year is quickly approaching, and as high school students head back for what’s hopefully a full year of in-person learning, the Colorado Department of Transportation is urging young motorists to buckle up and drive safely.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, CDOT launched a new public awareness campaign targeted at teen drivers. The campaign is called “Keep Your License Safe” and centers around Graduated Drivers Licensing laws, which limit cellphone use, set passenger limits and require seat belt use for teen drivers. The laws are meant to minimize risks and fatalities for young drivers by allowing them to gain experience on the road before gaining full driving privileges, according to CDOT.

According to the department, the number of fatalities involving drivers ages 15-20 in Colorado increased 13% between 2015 and 2019, and the top contributing factors were inexperience and distracted driving.

The new messaging campaign focuses on peer-to-peer communication, and community members will soon begin seeing videos on social media of teen drivers reminding others in their age group of the importance of safe driving behavior.