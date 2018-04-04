Keystone closing season with annual Slush Cup skimming competition
April 4, 2018
Keystone Resort will close its ski season with its annual "Slush Cup" on Sunday, April 8, beginning at 1 p.m. The event consists of family-friendly fun and attractions, including pond skimming competitions for both kids and adults. Participants are encouraged to dress up in creative costumes and compete for prizes by launching themselves off a jump in attempts to skim across water. Returning again this season, the Kidtopia Slush Cup will offer a separate, smaller pond for younger contestants ages 6-12. There is no admission fee for spectators and all are welcome to take part in the festivities.
The Slush Cup begins at 1 p.m. at the Mountain House Base Area and will feature music from Red Bull's Mobile DJ Truck and Denver-based DJ Low Key manning the decks. A panel of judges will score skimming competitors on distance, style, creativity and water resistance. At 3 p.m. prizes will be awarded to top skimmers in the Slush Cup and Kidtopia Slush Cup for best overall skimmer and best costume.
The Keystone Slush Cup is open to participants ages 13 and up and the Kidtopia Slush Cup is for ages 6-12. Registration is $35 for ages 13 and older, and kids 12 and younger are free. Participants can register for the Slush Cup and Kidtopia Slush Cup online at KeystoneResort.com. Day-of registration and check-in will take place starting at 8 a.m. at the Mountain House Base Area lodge, but early registration is encouraged to guarantee a spot in the event.
To coincide with Keystone's closure, and due to various on-mountain operations beginning immediately, for the safety of all guests uphill access is officially closed for the season starting Monday, April 9. For more information on the event and to register in advance, visit KeystoneResort.com.
