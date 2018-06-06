Keystone Resort and the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will have their annual highway and mountain clean up day on June 12.

Keystone Resort and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District invite community volunteers to participate in the resort's annual highway and mountain cleanup on Tuesday, June 12. As a thank you for participation, volunteers will be treated to a free lunch at Mountain House following the cleanup, compliments of Vail Resorts.

"All of us in Summit County are passionate about where we live," said Brad Stewart, Environmental Compliance and Sustainability Manager at Keystone Resort. "Keystone's annual highway and mountain cleanup has taken place for more than 25 years and is a great opportunity for the community to come together to help preserve and protect the place where we work and play."

What to Know for Cleanup Day

Meet at Keystone's Montezuma Lot in River Run at 8 a.m.

Bring work gloves, water, sunblock, hat, snacks, sturdy hiking shoes and clothing for inclement weather

Volunteers will be transported to their designated cleanup area at 8:30 a.m.

Cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At 12 p.m., Keystone will host a complimentary lunch at the Mountain House base area for all volunteers

Volunteers are asked to register in advance online at FDRD.org/calendar. Fill out the FDRD online waiver, find June 12 on the calendar, select "2018 Keystone Resort Cleanup Day", and use the "sign up" link to register.

The highway portion of the cleanup event will take place rain or shine; if a potential for severe weather exists, a decision will be made the morning of the event to either move forward or cancel the mountain portion.