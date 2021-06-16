Keystone Resort to host mountain, highway cleanups

Volunteers help with a highway cleanup hosted by Keystone Resort in 2017. This year's highway cleanup is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Photo from Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort is set to host a mountain cleanup and a U.S. Highway 6 cleanup in partnership with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District this month.

The mountain cleanup will have four time slots available: 8:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, June 18. Volunteers will meet at the River Run Gondola and can park in the River Run parking lot. The cleanup will end at Mountain House, where lunch will be provided and a bus will be available to shuttle volunteers back to the parking lot.

The Highway 6 cleanup will start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23. Volunteers will meet in the River Run parking lot. Cleanup is expected to be done by 12:30 p.m., when lunch will be provided.

More information and sign-ups can be found at FDRD.org/calendar .