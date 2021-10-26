Keystone Science School hosting water education program this week

The Keystone Science School is starting its three-day H20 Outdoors program to educate high school students on the many uses of water and policies around how water is managed in Colorado. The program will run from Wednesday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Oct. 29.

Students will learn about careers within water management, conduct field-based research and visit key locations around Summit County to learn about water management stakeholders in the area.

Students will also get to hear from a panel of experts, including folks from Denver Water, Aurora Water, the Colorado River District and Friends of the Lower Blue River.