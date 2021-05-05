Keystone Science School offers summer programming scholarships

Keystone Science School is offering the Joel and Patti Meier Scholarship for rising middle or high school students from Lake, Park or Summit counties participating in any of the nonprofit’s adventure or expedition programs.

Scholarships will cover about 90% of tuition, but each scholarship recipient will be required to pay $50. The scholarship is based on current availability, and applications are due by Tuesday, May 11.

To apply, visit KeystoneScienceSchool.org/camp/scholarship​ .