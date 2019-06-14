Keystone Science School raises $35,000 for summer CATCH program

The Keystone Science School raised $35,000 on May 30 during its annual Sipping for Science fundraising event, which supports the school’s CATCH programs.

The aim of the event was to raise $25,000.

Keystone Science School and Summit School District offer Summer CATCH Camp and CATCH After School programs to working families of Summit County on a sliding fee scale based on financial need. The programs encourage physical activity and better eating habits for kids.

Keystone Science School raises more than $430,000 annually for its CATCH programs, which is 81% of the program’s total budget.

Keystone Science School recently celebrated several other fundraising successes. The CATCH After School program was awarded a two-year grant of $200,000 from the Colorado Health Foundation, one of the program’s initial funders. Additionally, the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation awarded the Summer CATCH Camp $10,000.