Keystone Science School raises $50,000 for Legacy Camp

Keystone Science School's Legacy Camp, a program that was started in November 2011 to support children and their families grieving from the loss of a parent or sibling to connect with other families experiencing the loss of a loved one, received a funding boost at this past Wednesday's "Sipping for Science" wine pairing event at Keystone Ranch Restaurant. The event raised $50,000, including $25,000 in matching funds from Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

The second annual event welcomed 100 guests to an evening of fine dining paired with a variety of excellent wines.. The purpose of Sipping for Science is to celebrate Keystone Science School's mission to inspire curiosity and critical thinking through the lens that science changes lives and strengthens communities, especially the Legacy Camp.

"It's a program that brings youth and families together to create a sense of safety and community", explained Seth Oglesby, Legacy Camp program director.

Legacy Camp hosts four events a year where children and their parents enjoy various outdoor activities and have the support of local volunteer therapists.

With the generosity of Mike Dudick and Mike Millisor, Breckenridge Grand Vacations co-owners, the company offered a $25,000 matching challenge to the room. "This program meant a great deal to my brother, Rob. I went through this loss at 54 and I can't imagine how young kids must feel. We want to do everything we can to help", said Millisor.

If you are interested in getting involved or volunteering with Legacy Camp, email Seth Oglesby at SOglesby@KeystoneScienceSchool.org or call 970-468-2098.