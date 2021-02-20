Keystoner Mountain coffee shop and bakery opens as a grab-and-go option in Keystone

Cyrus, left and Sarah Keel stand in their newly opened coffee shop, Keystoner Mountain, on Thursday, Feb. 18, in Keystone.

Sarah and Cyrus Keel opened Keystoner Mountain, a new coffee shop and mini bakery in Keystone, with the idea that people could get a quality cup of coffee in a grab-and-go setting before heading to the mountain.

Keystoner Mountain — which opened in February at 23024 U.S. Highway 6, Suite 104, in Keystone — serves ground and brewed-to-order coffee and fresh-baked goods. The shop also plans to carry apparel.

The Keels have lived in the area since 2016 and have been sitting on the name Keystoner Mountain for years. Cyrus Keel said he came up with it while visiting Keystone on an annual trip from his hometown, New Orleans. In addition to the cannabis reference, Cyrus Keel said the name simply refers to someone who lives in Keystone.

“We’ve always loved coffee,” Sarah Keel said. “… We saw this space, and we thought, ’This is totally what the community needs here.’ We’re totally missing it in this area. We’ve got the bus stops, we’ve got the Hyatt, we have so many locals who live here and who live across the street that we thought it’s a demand location for something like coffee.”

Keystoner Mountain’s coffee beans come from Ethiopia, Rwanda, Mexico and Columbia and are roasted in Denver. Sarah Keel said the coffee shop carries four single-origin coffee beans, two blends and one decaffeinated bean variety. The coffee is ground and brewed via pour-over for each customer.

She noted that they want the various types of coffee the shop provides to be an educational experience for customers, where customers can taste different bean varieties and understand what goes into making the bean.

“The vision is that, eventually, we’ll be able to do flights,” Cyrus Keel said. “That’s what I want to do where you come in and get your five different 4-ouncers, knock them all down and go to the mountain.”

To go with the “stoner” theme, the couple also plans to bring in CBD coffee, which does not contain THC.

Keystoner Mountain carries four single-origin beans and two blends, and each cup is brewed via the pour-over method.

On the bakery side, goods are baked on-site daily, and many offerings are gluten free. Sarah Keel said the shop carries grab-and-go food items that can go into the pocket of a ski jacket for later.

Muffins, banana bread, cookies and brownies are displayed in the bakery case along with fresh fruit. Fresh granola also is made in the shop for customers to buy single servings or bulk bags, Sarah Keel said.

“We really wanted to create an exceptional level of coffee, but at a grab-and-go pace so that people can come in with their ski gear on and still get a really high quality cup of coffee,” Sarah Keel said.

Looking ahead, Sarah Keel said the duo wants to focus on getting to know customers and gaining local popularity, but they also have goals to grow the bakery side of the business and eventually roast their own coffee.

“Now that we’re here and we’re getting into it, we’ll see where the next few months lead us and where we start growing, but we plan to be here for a long time,” Sarah Keel said.

Keystoner Mountain is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.