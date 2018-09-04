‘KILLDOZER’ author to speaks at Frisco bookstore Sept. 8
September 4, 2018
The author of the new book "KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage," will speak and sign books from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at The Next Page bookstore in Frisco.
The author, Patrick Brower, will bring a piece of the Killdozer and give a presentation about the rampage that destroyed 13 buildings in the small mountain town of Granby, Colo., only 60 miles from Frisco. Brower was a reporter working in Granby at the time.
The book takes readers through the rampage's origins, the shocking event itself and the peculiar way in which the perpetrator of the rampage has become something like an American folk hero.
"Patrick Brower didn't just report this illuminating national story of misguided hero worship; he lived it," writes Martin J. Smith, former editor of the Los Angeles Times Magazine and the author of several books, including the nonfiction work "The "Wild Duck Chase." "In KILLDOZER, he scrapes away layer after layer of accumulated paint to reveal the man at the bulldozer's controls for exactly who he was — a martyr without a cause."
The book is published by Colorado-based Deer Track Publishing.
For more information Patrick Brower at 970-531-0632 or e-mail him at pbrower@consultbrower.com. The website for the book is called killdozerbook.com.
