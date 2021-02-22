Lady Sunshine floral boutique to open on Frisco’s Main Street

Lady Sunshine owner Maddie Snyder stands beside a product display at her store Monday, Feb. 22.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Lady Sunshine , a floral boutique on Frisco’s Main Street, is set to open in March. After working at a floral shop in the Vail Valley, owner Maddie Snyder decided to open her own store in Summit County. While the business will mainly focus on floral arrangements for both individuals and events, the store will carry other gift-type products that can be paired with bouquets.

Snyder said that about 70% of her business will revolve around flowers, as she’ll make daily arrangements, custom bouquets and will deliver to anywhere in Summit or Eagle counties. A large walk-in cooler will house the store’s arrangements.

Lady Sunshine’s arrangements will also service events, and Snyder said she already is booked for a few weddings this year. Flowers will come from a wholesaler in Denver, Snyder explained, and she plans to focus on seasonal flowers. The rest of the business will consist of products like skincare items, soaps, candles and cards.

“The goal is if you’re coming in and you’re buying a flower arrangement, and you want to get a little gift as well for the person that you’re getting it for, you can pick (something) up easily,” Snyder said. “It’s important to me to open a shop with the products that I believe in and the products that I want to use.”

Cards and books are displayed at Lady Sunshine Monday, Feb. 22.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Snyder is prioritizing Colorado-made products or items from female-owned businesses in the store. She is partnering with Saved by the Wine to pair arrangements with wine or cheese boards. Snyder said she hopes pleasant scents from the flowers and other products create a calming atmosphere where tourists or locals passing by want to stop in.

As people have been away from loved ones during the pandemic, Snyder said that sending flowers is a great way to tell someone you’re thinking of them. She said that while some people have questioned why she’s opening up a shop during the pandemic, she isn’t stressed about the timing.

“I’m lucky to have a shop that’s both in the retail industry and the wedding industry, so I have both of those to support myself,” Snyder said. “But I feel really confident. I think that there are still people wanting to support local (shops) during this time, and I think people want to get out there and shop.”

Lady Sunshine, located at 279 Main St., is hosting an open house March 12 and a full opening March 15, barring any delays. Snyder said she’ll start by opening the store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but she will adjust the hours depending on demand. Snyder enlisted the help of her family to get the store up and running, but plans to hire employees eventually. Her father, Howard Snyder, said he thinks Frisco Main Street is the perfect location for the business.

Lady Sunshine is located at 279 Main Street in Frisco.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

“I see her shop being utilized by locals throughout Summit County and all over, but I also see it being utilized by a lot of people just walking up and down Main Street,” Howard Snyder said. “I can see some of the tourists that are coming in looking or some of the homeowners saying, ‘Oh, that would look good in the house.’”

Overall, Maddie Snyder says she hopes to grow her store on the event front and collaborate with event planners and venues. She also hopes to expand her product inventory to more local artists.